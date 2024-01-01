Avrupa Pasajı

Beyoğlu

This attractive 19th-century arcade off the Fish Market is full of shops that once sold antiques but now seem to stock little except tourist tat.

Nearby Beyoğlu attractions

1. Fish Market

0.02 MILES

Located opposite the grandiose entrance to the 1868 Galatasaray Lycée, one of the city's most prestigious educational institutions, this much-loved…

2. Çiçek Pasajı

0.03 MILES

Back when promenading down the Grand Rue de Pera (now İstiklal Caddesi) was the height of fashion, the Cité de Pera building was İstanbul's most glamorous…

3. Üç Horan Ermeni Kilisesi

0.04 MILES

Dating from 1838, this Armenian church is hidden behind massive black doors on the eastern (Taksim) side of the Fish Market. Visitors can enter when the…

4. Yapı Kredi Kültür Sanat

0.05 MILES

Towering over Galatasaray Sq, this sleek cultural centre affiliated with a major Turkish bank stages art exhibitions, hosts classical-music concerts, and…

5. İstiklal Caddesi

0.05 MILES

Once called the Grand Rue de Pera but renamed İstiklal (Independence) in the early years of the Republic, Beyoğlu's premier boulevard is a perfect…

6. Galatasaray Lycée

0.11 MILES

Off limits to visitors, this grand school building dates from 1907 and is one of the major landmarks along İstiklal Caddesi. The school is one of the most…

7. İstanbul Arastırmaları Enstitüsü

0.14 MILES

Associated with the nearby Pera Museum, this institution incorporates a publicly accessible research library focusing on the cultural and social history…