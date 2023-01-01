Opened to great fanfare in September 2019, the new home of the Koç Foundation's collection of contemporary art – one of the most impressive in Turkey – was designed by London-based Grimshaw Architects and is located 1km northwest of Taksim Sq, in the Dolapdere district. It incorporates exhibition spaces, a sculpture terrace, performance halls, a library, an arts bookstore and a cafe, and its exhibition program is sure to be as impressive as its six-floor building, which has a shimmering facade of glass-fibre mosaics.

Free shuttle buses run from the Taksim metro station and Pera Museum in Tepebaşı; check the website for details.