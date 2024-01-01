Aya Triada

Built in 1880, this is İstanbul's largest Greek Orthodox church and has a small but loyal congregation. Attacked during the anti-minority events of 6–7 September 1955, it was extensively damaged and pillaged but managed to survive an arson attempt. Finally restored in the first years of the new millennium, it was re-inaugurated in 2003.
