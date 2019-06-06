İstanbul Fransız Kültür Merkezi

Set in a distinctive yellow building just off Taksim Square, the French Cultural Centre in İstanbul hosts regular art exhibitions (with a particular focus on photography), film screenings and musical performances. There’s also a French-language library of books, videos and music on-site, as well as a bistro serving French and Turkish food. The cafe-style seating area in the interior courtyard is a leafy, peaceful respite from the madness of İstiklal Caddesi just outside. Passport or other ID required to enter.