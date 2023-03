Some 18km east of Güzelyurt, just off the road to Derinkuyu, is Gaziemir underground city, opened in 2007. Churches, a winery with wine barrels, food depots, hamams and tandır (clay-oven) fireplaces can be seen. Camel bones and loopholes in the rock for tethering animals suggest that it also served as a subterranean caravanserai.