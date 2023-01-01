Rimmed by high cliffs that hide rock-cut churches, the lush Ihlara Valley is one of Cappadocia's most popular hiking destinations. Most visitors arrive on a tour and only amble the short church-filled middle stretch, but making time to hike the full length is well worthwhile.

Selime to Belisırma offers rugged cliff scenery. Belisırma to the Ihlara Vadısı Turistik Tesisleri (Ihlara Valley Tourist Facility) entrance is home to the most churches, and from there to Ihlara village there are little-visited churches.

It takes about an hour to walk from Ihlara village to the Ihlara Vadısı Turistik Tesisleri stairs, 1½ hours to walk from there to Belisırma, and another hour to walk from Belisırma to Selime.

During summer, start your walk early in the day to escape the worst of the heat.