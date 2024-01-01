Karanlık Kale Kilisesi

Cappadocia

This monastery structure includes a chapel with a dramatic carved, cross-patterned ceiling and pillared chambers with geometric red and white decoration details.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Kaymakl underground city, Kaymakl, Cappadocia, Turkey, Middle East

    Kaymaklı Underground City

    28.17 MILES

    Kaymaklı underground city features a maze of tunnels and rooms carved eight levels deep into the earth, though only four are open to the public. The…

  • Monastery Valley

    Monastery Valley

    3.97 MILES

    The 4.5km Monastery Valley is full of rock-cut churches and dwellings cut into the cliff walls. Exploring it makes for a scenic stroll. From Güzelyurt's…

  • Derinkuyu Underground City

    Derinkuyu Underground City

    24.8 MILES

    Derinkuyu underground city, 10km south of Kaymaklı, has cavernous rooms arrayed on seven levels reached by skinny long tunnels. When you get all the way…

  • Hasan Dağı

    Hasan Dağı

    8.61 MILES

    Hasan Dağı (Mt Hasan), Cappadocia's second-highest mountain, provides a challenging summit-bagging hike. The closest village to the 3268m inactive volcano…

  • Ihlara Valley

    Ihlara Valley

    3.85 MILES

    Rimmed by high cliffs that hide rock-cut churches, the lush Ihlara Valley is one of Cappadocia's most popular hiking destinations. Most visitors arrive on…

  • Niğde Museum

    Niğde Museum

    28.04 MILES

    Niğde Museum houses a well-presented selection of finds from the Assyrian city of Acemhöyük near Aksaray, through the Hittite and Phrygian Ages to…

  • Büyük Kilise Cami

    Büyük Kilise Cami

    3.93 MILES

    Just after the Monastery Valley ticket office, you come to the large Büyük Kilise Cami (Mosque of the Great Church), which began life as the Church of St…

  • Direkli Kilise

    Direkli Kilise

    1.19 MILES

    This cross-shaped church has four columns, with lovely partially preserved frescoes of saints. The large adjoining chamber originally had two storeys, as…

Nearby Cappadocia attractions

1. Sümbüllü Kilise

0.05 MILES

Some frescoes remain, but this church is mostly noteworthy for its simple but elegant facade.

2. Eğritaş Kilise

0.07 MILES

Hardly anyone bothers to go to the Eğritaş Kilise, which is a shame because although the frescoes covering its half-collapsed, barrel-vaulted chapel are…

3. Ağaçaltı Kilise

0.08 MILES

This cruciform-plan church is most famous for its incredibly well-preserved fresco ceiling depicting the Ascension.

4. Yılanlı Kilise

0.12 MILES

Many of the frescoes are damaged, but it's possible to make out the one outlining the punishments for sinners, especially the three-headed snake with a…

5. Pürenli Seki Kilisesi

0.14 MILES

This double-nave church has a wealth of 10th- and 12th-century frescoes depicting stories from the Gospels. In 2019 it wasn't possible to access the…

6. Kokar Kilise

0.2 MILES

This church has some fabulous frescoes – the Nativity and the Crucifixion for starters – dating from the 9th and 11th centuries.

7. Kırk Dam Altı Kilise

0.52 MILES

Although badly graffitied, the frescoes are still gloriously vibrant, and above the entrance you can see St George on a white horse, slaying a three…

8. Bahattın'ın Samanlığı Kilise

1.17 MILES

Sitting on Belisırma village's cliff face, next door to the Direkli Kilise, this tiny church contains defaced but still vivid frescoes depicting scenes…