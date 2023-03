Niğde Museum houses a well-presented selection of finds from the Assyrian city of Acemhöyük near Aksaray, through the Hittite and Phrygian Ages to sculptures from Tyana (now Kemerhisar), the former Roman centre and Hittite capital 19km southwest of Niğde. There's also a collection of 10th-century mummies (four baby mummies, and the mummy of a blonde nun discovered in the 1960s in the Ihlara Valley).

From October to mid-April the museum opens at 8.30am and last tickets are at 5pm.