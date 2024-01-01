Alaeddin Cami

Cappadocia

The Seljuk Alaeddin Cami (1223), on the hill crowned with the much-restored remains of Niğde's fortress, is the town's grandest mosque.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Eski Gümüşler Monastery

    Eski Gümüşler Monastery

    5.59 MILES

    Some of Cappadocia's best-preserved and most captivating frescoes are hidden within this rarely visited rock-hewn monastery that was only rediscovered in…

  • Monastery Valley

    Monastery Valley

    27.11 MILES

    The 4.5km Monastery Valley is full of rock-cut churches and dwellings cut into the cliff walls. Exploring it makes for a scenic stroll. From Güzelyurt's…

  • Derinkuyu Underground City

    Derinkuyu Underground City

    28.2 MILES

    Derinkuyu underground city, 10km south of Kaymaklı, has cavernous rooms arrayed on seven levels reached by skinny long tunnels. When you get all the way…

  • Hasan Dağı

    Hasan Dağı

    28.77 MILES

    Hasan Dağı (Mt Hasan), Cappadocia's second-highest mountain, provides a challenging summit-bagging hike. The closest village to the 3268m inactive volcano…

  • Niğde Museum

    Niğde Museum

    0.39 MILES

    Niğde Museum houses a well-presented selection of finds from the Assyrian city of Acemhöyük near Aksaray, through the Hittite and Phrygian Ages to…

  • Büyük Kilise Cami

    Büyük Kilise Cami

    27.09 MILES

    Just after the Monastery Valley ticket office, you come to the large Büyük Kilise Cami (Mosque of the Great Church), which began life as the Church of St…

  • Direkli Kilise

    Direkli Kilise

    29.58 MILES

    This cross-shaped church has four columns, with lovely partially preserved frescoes of saints. The large adjoining chamber originally had two storeys, as…

  • Güzelyurt Underground City

    Güzelyurt Underground City

    27.1 MILES

    Entry into this underground city is beside the Monastery Valley ticket office. The restored complex ranges across several levels and includes one hair…

View more attractions

Nearby Cappadocia attractions

1. Süngür Bey Cami

0.08 MILES

Süngür Bey Cami, on a terrace at the end of the marketplace, is a curious blend of architectural styles; it was first built by the Seljuks and restored by…

2. Ak Medrese

0.2 MILES

This attractive medrese (seminary) dates from 1409 and has a finely carved entrance. It's utilised as a cultural centre but visitors are welcome to wander…

3. Dışarı Cami

0.23 MILES

This Ottoman-era mosque is an excellent landmark to get your bearings by in central Niğde.

7. Kızıl Kilise

24.35 MILES

Against a backdrop of stark, sweeping fields, the red masonry of the Kızıl Kilise stands out for miles. One of Cappadocia's oldest churches, it was built…

8. Kömürlü Kilisesi

26.53 MILES

This church is next door to the Kalburlu Kilisesi in Monastery Valley. Note the entrance with its finely carved lintel and Maltese crosses.