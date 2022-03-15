Eat
West Cafe & Bistro
The hub of the town, Göcek's most appealing hang-out has a contemporary-country feel with an olive-oil shop attached and a menu ranging from quesadillas…
Göcek (geuh-jek) is the western Mediterranean's high-end yacht spot and the attractive bay makes a relaxing alternative to Fethiye, despite all the building going on in the hills surrounding town. There's a small but clean swimming beach at the western end of the quay, and boat-charter companies throughout town offer '12 island' day tours around this end of Fethiye Körfezi (Gulf of Fethiye). These tours are mostly private, so you have to hire the whole boat and they are more suitable for groups than individuals or couples.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Göcek.
Eat
The hub of the town, Göcek's most appealing hang-out has a contemporary-country feel with an olive-oil shop attached and a menu ranging from quesadillas…
Eat
Set back from the shorefront, this humble little place is just the ticket if you want to get away from all those yachties in their overlarge sunglasses. A…
Eat
It may have a joke name and not look like much, but this is Göcek's top spot for chargrilled meat feasting, the Urfa kebap (₺33) will not disappoint. Grab…
Eat
Mosaic specialises in steaks, with a choice of rich sauces featuring lashings of cream and brandy. The garlic sauce is recommended if you're not on a date…
Eat
With a lovely shady terrace and beachside seating, this local favourite serves a great selection of meze with some unusual options, including delicious…
Guidebooks
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.