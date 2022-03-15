Göcek (geuh-jek) is the western Mediterranean's high-end yacht spot and the attractive bay makes a relaxing alternative to Fethiye, despite all the building going on in the hills surrounding town. There's a small but clean swimming beach at the western end of the quay, and boat-charter companies throughout town offer '12 island' day tours around this end of Fethiye Körfezi (Gulf of Fethiye). These tours are mostly private, so you have to hire the whole boat and they are more suitable for groups than individuals or couples.