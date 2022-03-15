The ruins of Ani, 45km east of Kars, are an absolute must-see. Visitors enter through gigantic fortress walls that look like they fell off a crusader…
Far Northeast
From the windswept ruins of the old Armenian capital Ani to the haunting shells of medieval Georgian churches and impossibly perched clifftop castles, Turkey's far northeastern corner is a spectacular compendium of the multiple cultures that have trodden this frontier region over more than two millennia. Seljuk and Ottoman palaces and mosques, the Russian architecture of Kars and the occasional ancient Zoroastrian fire temple are set amid stunning landscapes that transmute from deep green river valleys to high pastures, snowy passes, arid steppeland and the majesty of Turkey's highest peak, 5137m Mt Ararat.
Explore Far Northeast
- AAni
- İİshak Paşa Palace
There are few experiences as magical as watching a blazing sunset from behind this ridgetop stone structure, its dome and minaret silhouetted against a…
- TTigran Honents Church
Appealingly sited overlooking a stretch of river gorge, this 13th-century church appears relatively intact, though the current main door is within what…
- KKars Castle
Dating from at least 1153, Kars Castle' s hefty, dark-stone walls crown the craggy ridge that dominates the city-centre's northern edge, fronted by a…
- ŞŞeytan Kalesi
Possibly of Urartian origin, this 'Devil's Castle' was for centuries a Georgian stronghold known as Qajis Tsikhe. It remains one of northeast Turkey's…
- AAni Cathedral
Completed in 1010, the grassy-roofed cathedral is the largest building among the Ani ruins. The building's elegantly finished stone walls are relatively…
- MManuçehr Camii
Ani's 1072 Manuçehr Camii was built by the Seljuk Turks, using Armenian architects and artisans, creating a stylistic blend in what is considered to have…
- İİşhan Kilesisi
Despite a 30m tower-spire, this laboriously restored ancient church is somewhat hidden amongst trees in Upper İşhan (İşhan Köyü), a green oasis village on…
- ''Underground City'
The cliffs and valleys all around the Ani plateau are riddled with hundreds of caves that guides have collectively dubbed Ani's 'Underground City'. Mostly…
