No photos can do justice to the haunting reality of this bare, windy, isolated mountaintop with its strange, gravel-covered, 50m-high burial cone and the presence of those pitilessly staring statues with their partly mutilated, partly weathered features.

The spellbinding peak of Nemrut Dağı (nehm-root dah-uh) rises to a height of 2106m in the Anti-Taurus Range between Malatya to the north and Kahta to the south. It's set within the 138-sq-km Nemrut Dağı Milli Parkı, which also encompasses other monuments from the ancient Commagene kingdom. (This Nemrut Dağı is not to be confused with the less visited Nemrut Dağı near Lake Van.)

It's relatively easy to get to the summit with your own vehicle, and it's also easy to take a tour from Kahta or Malatya. There are also several accommodation options a few kilometres from the summit; most are reachable by public transport and will drive guests up to the summit.

