Gaziantep Tour From Istanbul with Flight

ItineraryDay 1. Pick up from your hotel in Istanbul and taking the early direct flight to Gaziantep. You will be picked at Gaziantep airport and start touring.Tour Program: After your transfer, we meet Atatürk, our great leader in Kendirli Gazi Cultural Center, and listen to the miracle of "War of Independence" written with epics once again with admiration. Then one time St. The Kurtuluş Mosque, serving as the Mary Church, was restored to the St. Omer Ersoy Cultural Center at the end of the restoration of the Metropolitan Municipality. We are visiting the Bedros Church. The city museum and historical Bayazhan, which will introduce the chronological, cultural, sociopolitical and ethnographic characteristics of Gaziantep will take its place in your memories as magnificent examples of the rich life of Gaziantep history.In Halil Usta, which passes the borders of the country of reputation in Karsiyaka with our lunch capacity, our guests will only be fascinated by the magnificent tastes of lamb meat with a pomegranate salad and lokum consistency. Our next stop is the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, the world's largest mosaic museum. Here we enjoy the pleasure of watching our priceless mosaics and listening to incredible mythological stories about them.There are Gaziantep Castle, Glass Museum, Kitchen Museum, Hamam Museum, among which the places to visit after the meal stop are Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, landscaping and tourism. During the tour, we do not forget to tell the taste of baklava in live presentation at the newly opened Baklava Museum in the Millet Han. We also complete the last stop of our trip (extra) with coffee break in Tahmis Kahvesi, the first intercourse in Anatolia. By 19.30 We leave our guests to their homes at the end of our trip, where we will finish with the heart and soul of the honor and privilege of being in Gazi, the second veteran of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk after the 19th Century Liberation. Day 2. Free at your leisure until 20:00 pm, then we will transfer you to the airport and you will take direct flight back to Istanbul, later we will transfer you back your hotel in Istanbul and tour concludes.