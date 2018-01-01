Welcome to Gaziantep
With the biggest city park this side of the Euphrates and a buzzing cafe culture, Gaziantep oozes panache and self-confidence. It also has one astounding attraction definitely worth travelling across Turkey for – the superb Gaziantep Zeugma Mosaic Museum.
The older parts of the city are being reinvigorated, and the fortress, bazaars, caravanserai and old stone houses have been lovingly restored.
Top experiences in Gaziantep
Gaziantep activities
14 Days Small Group Tour of Eastern Turkey
Day 01: Cappadocia Arrival (B)Fly to Cappadocia and transfer to hotel (not included). Overnight in Cappadocia.Day 02: Cappadocia (B L)After breakfast pick up from your hotel. You will visit Devrent Imagination Valley, Zelve Open Air Museum, Pasabaglari, Avanos, Uchisar Rock-Castle, Esentepe and Goreme Open Air Museum. Overnight in Cappadocia.Day 03: Cappadocia (B L)Kaymakli Underground City, Soganli Valley, Sobesos, Keslik Monastery and Mustafapasa. Overnight in Cappadocia. Day 04: Cappadocia - Gaziantep (B)After breakfast, depart for Gaziantep. Enjoy lunch at Maras. Visit Mosaic Museum then the old city castle and copper bazaar. Overnight in Gaziantep.Day 05: Gaziantep - Sanliurfa (B) Drive to Sanliurfa. Visit Urfa Archaeological Museum and holy sites at the Ainzelha Lake, prophet Abraham's birthplace and local covered bazaar. Overnight stay in Urfa.Day 06: Sanliurfa – Mt. Nemrut (B)Visit Harran and see beehive houses. Drive to Kahta. On the way, visit Gobeklitepe Temple. In the afternoon hike to Mt. Nemrut (UNESCO site), watch the sunset. Visit the old castle Arsemeia, Cendere Bridge and Tumulus Tomb of Karakus. Overnight in Adiyaman.Day 07: Adiyaman - Mardin (B)Departure to Mardin. Visit this old, historical city. Take in fantastic views of the Plain of Mesopotamia. Visit Forty Martyrs Church, Zinciriye Madrasah, Monastery of Deyr-az-Zaferan. Walk in its busy streets and bazaars, and admire the stonework all around the town. Overnight in Mardin.Day 08: Mardin - Tatvan (B)Drive to Hasankeyf, with stop at the beautiful little town of Midyat to see the Monastery and ancient houses. Then, depart to Tatvan, a small village by the Lake Van. Overnight in Tatvan.Day 09: Tatvan - Van (B)Drive to Van. Take a ferry across the lake to visit the finest Armenian architectural wonder of the Church of the Holy Cross on Akdamar Island. Step over to the huge Van Castle. Overnight in Van.Day 10: Van - Dogubeyazit (B)Drive to Dogubeyazit. We will visit Muradiye Waterfalls, we will also see Mt. Ararat from all sides, the IshakPasa Palace. Overnight in Kars.Day 11: Kars (B) Drive to the medieval Armenian City of Ani. Also visit the impressive Kars Castle and Holy Apostles Church. Overnight in Kars.Day 12: Kars - Erzurum (B)Drive to Erzurum. Visit the 12th century Medrese (a Seljukian School), an old market place where the local black stone is mounted. Overnight in Erzurum.Day 13: Erzurum - Trabzon (B)Drive to Trabzon. On the way we will visit Karaca Cave. A short hike through the forest, visit the Sumela Monastery, also known as the Monastery of the Virgin Mary. Overnight stay in Trabzon.Day 14:Trabzon–Istanbul (B)Visit the city of Trabzon and Hagia Sofia Church. After city tour transfer to Trabzon Airport and fly back home.
Gaziantep Tour From Istanbul with Flight
ItineraryDay 1. Pick up from your hotel in Istanbul and taking the early direct flight to Gaziantep. You will be picked at Gaziantep airport and start touring.Tour Program: After your transfer, we meet Atatürk, our great leader in Kendirli Gazi Cultural Center, and listen to the miracle of "War of Independence" written with epics once again with admiration. Then one time St. The Kurtuluş Mosque, serving as the Mary Church, was restored to the St. Omer Ersoy Cultural Center at the end of the restoration of the Metropolitan Municipality. We are visiting the Bedros Church. The city museum and historical Bayazhan, which will introduce the chronological, cultural, sociopolitical and ethnographic characteristics of Gaziantep will take its place in your memories as magnificent examples of the rich life of Gaziantep history.In Halil Usta, which passes the borders of the country of reputation in Karsiyaka with our lunch capacity, our guests will only be fascinated by the magnificent tastes of lamb meat with a pomegranate salad and lokum consistency. Our next stop is the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, the world's largest mosaic museum. Here we enjoy the pleasure of watching our priceless mosaics and listening to incredible mythological stories about them.There are Gaziantep Castle, Glass Museum, Kitchen Museum, Hamam Museum, among which the places to visit after the meal stop are Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, landscaping and tourism. During the tour, we do not forget to tell the taste of baklava in live presentation at the newly opened Baklava Museum in the Millet Han. We also complete the last stop of our trip (extra) with coffee break in Tahmis Kahvesi, the first intercourse in Anatolia. By 19.30 We leave our guests to their homes at the end of our trip, where we will finish with the heart and soul of the honor and privilege of being in Gazi, the second veteran of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk after the 19th Century Liberation. Day 2. Free at your leisure until 20:00 pm, then we will transfer you to the airport and you will take direct flight back to Istanbul, later we will transfer you back your hotel in Istanbul and tour concludes.