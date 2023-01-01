Ankara's most revered mosque is Hacı Bayram Cami. Hacı Bayram Veli was a Muslim 'saint' who founded the Bayramiye dervish order around 1400. Ankara was the order's centre and Hacı Bayram Veli is still revered by pious Muslims. The mosque was built in the 15th century, with tiling added in the 18th century. The surrounding neighbourhood has been spruced up in recent years with the mosque sitting in a manicured square, surrounded by cafes and shops selling religious paraphernalia.

There are great views over to the hisar area from here.