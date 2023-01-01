Anıt Kabir Museum

The buildings on one side of the Anıt Kabir plaza (to the right of the tomb) contain an extensive museum dedicated to both the life of Atatürk and Turkey's War of Independence.

The downstairs halls give blow-by-blow accounts of the Turkish Republic's formative early years with old-fashioned battle exhibits and highly detailed accounts of Atatürk's program of reforms. Upstairs is devoted to Atatürk. His library and various memorabilia are displayed as well as dioramas of his childhood home.

Right at the end is a gift shop where you can buy Atatürk merchandise.