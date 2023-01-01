Housed inside the building (built 1927) that served as Atatürk's mausoleum until the Anıt Kabir was built, the Ethnography Museum has a small but well-curated collection that showcases Turkey's artistic heritage. In the entrance hall, Atatürk's mausoleum space is preserved with photographs of his funeral displayed on the walls.

The left-hand hall leading off the entrance contains Seljuk ceramics, Anatolian jewellery and a particularly beautiful collection of Ottoman woodwork including intricately carved minbars (pulpits in a mosque) and mosque doors.

The right-hand hall exhibits daily-life dioramas complete with mannequins.