Vakıf Eserleri Müzesi

The tradition of carpets being gifted to mosques has helped preserve many of Turkey's finest specimens. This extensive collection – which once graced the floors of mosques throughout the country – was put on display to the public in 2007. A must for anyone interested in Turkish textiles, the exhibits also include a fascinating Ottoman manuscript collection, tile work, metalwork and intricately carved wood panels.

All of it is superbly displayed with detailed information panels in English (labelling for individual items though is generally only in Turkish) explaining the history of Turkish crafts.