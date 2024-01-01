Melike Hatun Cami

Ankara

This huge modern mosque, with a capacity of up to 7000 worshippers, was built in 2017 in traditional Ottoman style. It's a major landmark on Atatürk Bulvarı.

  • Museum of Anatolian Civilisations

    Museum of Anatolian Civilisations

    0.38 MILES

    The best place in the country to get to grips with the complex weave of Turkey's history, the exhibits here house artefacts cherry-picked from just about…

  • Anit Kabir, Ataturk mausoleum, Ankara, Turkey; Shutterstock ID 5992945; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Cities app

    Anıt Kabir

    1.19 MILES

    The monumental mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–1938), the founder of modern Turkey, sits high above the city with its abundance of marble and air…

  • Erimtan Archaeology & Arts Museum

    Erimtan Archaeology & Arts Museum

    0.46 MILES

    Ankara's newest museum houses the astounding collection of mostly Roman (but also Bronze Age, Hittite and Byzantine) artefacts collected over the years by…

  • Citadel

    Citadel

    0.61 MILES

    The imposing hisar (citadel) is the most interesting part of Ankara to poke about in. This well-preserved quarter of thick walls and winding streets took…

  • Ethnography Museum

    Ethnography Museum

    0.22 MILES

    Housed inside the building (built 1927) that served as Atatürk's mausoleum until the Anıt Kabir was built, the Ethnography Museum has a small but well…

  • Vakıf Eserleri Müzesi

    Vakıf Eserleri Müzesi

    0.11 MILES

    The tradition of carpets being gifted to mosques has helped preserve many of Turkey's finest specimens. This extensive collection – which once graced the…

  • Hacı Bayram Cami

    Hacı Bayram Cami

    0.61 MILES

    Ankara's most revered mosque is Hacı Bayram Cami. Hacı Bayram Veli was a Muslim 'saint' who founded the Bayramiye dervish order around 1400. Ankara was…

  • Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum

    Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum

    0.47 MILES

    The surprisingly absorbing Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum, located inside the beautifully restored Çengelhan caravanserai building, has three floors…

