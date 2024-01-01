Alaettin Cami

Ankara

LoginSave

The Alaettin Cami is the oldest mosque in Ankara, dating from the 12th century, but has been extensively rebuilt. Another full restoration was ongoing in 2019 with mid-2020 pegged for the finishing date. Before restoration, the mosque was usually kept locked so fingers crossed that the current work results in the mosque being opened again.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of Anatolian Civilisations

    Museum of Anatolian Civilisations

    0.25 MILES

    The best place in the country to get to grips with the complex weave of Turkey's history, the exhibits here house artefacts cherry-picked from just about…

  • Anit Kabir, Ataturk mausoleum, Ankara, Turkey; Shutterstock ID 5992945; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Cities app

    Anıt Kabir

    1.8 MILES

    The monumental mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–1938), the founder of modern Turkey, sits high above the city with its abundance of marble and air…

  • Erimtan Archaeology & Arts Museum

    Erimtan Archaeology & Arts Museum

    0.23 MILES

    Ankara's newest museum houses the astounding collection of mostly Roman (but also Bronze Age, Hittite and Byzantine) artefacts collected over the years by…

  • Citadel

    Citadel

    0.05 MILES

    The imposing hisar (citadel) is the most interesting part of Ankara to poke about in. This well-preserved quarter of thick walls and winding streets took…

  • Ethnography Museum

    Ethnography Museum

    0.71 MILES

    Housed inside the building (built 1927) that served as Atatürk's mausoleum until the Anıt Kabir was built, the Ethnography Museum has a small but well…

  • Vakıf Eserleri Müzesi

    Vakıf Eserleri Müzesi

    0.71 MILES

    The tradition of carpets being gifted to mosques has helped preserve many of Turkey's finest specimens. This extensive collection – which once graced the…

  • Hacı Bayram Cami

    Hacı Bayram Cami

    0.41 MILES

    Ankara's most revered mosque is Hacı Bayram Cami. Hacı Bayram Veli was a Muslim 'saint' who founded the Bayramiye dervish order around 1400. Ankara was…

  • Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum

    Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum

    0.25 MILES

    The surprisingly absorbing Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum, located inside the beautifully restored Çengelhan caravanserai building, has three floors…

View more attractions

Nearby Ankara attractions

1. Citadel

0.05 MILES

The imposing hisar (citadel) is the most interesting part of Ankara to poke about in. This well-preserved quarter of thick walls and winding streets took…

2. Şark Kulesi

0.06 MILES

Climb up this tower in the hisar (citadel) area for excellent views across Ankara.

3. Roman Theatre

0.21 MILES

From Hisarparkı Caddesi, you can view the sparse remains of a Roman theatre from around 200 to 100 BC.

4. Parmak Kapısı

0.23 MILES

The Parmak Kapısi is the main gate into Ankara's citadel neighbourhood.

5. Erimtan Archaeology & Arts Museum

0.23 MILES

Ankara's newest museum houses the astounding collection of mostly Roman (but also Bronze Age, Hittite and Byzantine) artefacts collected over the years by…

6. Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum

0.25 MILES

The surprisingly absorbing Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum, located inside the beautifully restored Çengelhan caravanserai building, has three floors…

7. Museum of Anatolian Civilisations

0.25 MILES

The best place in the country to get to grips with the complex weave of Turkey's history, the exhibits here house artefacts cherry-picked from just about…

8. Arslanhane Cami

0.3 MILES

This Seljuk-era mosque is one of Ankara's most beautiful. It has an interior of chunky wooden columns topped by Roman capitals, an intricately carved…