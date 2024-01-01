The Alaettin Cami is the oldest mosque in Ankara, dating from the 12th century, but has been extensively rebuilt. Another full restoration was ongoing in 2019 with mid-2020 pegged for the finishing date. Before restoration, the mosque was usually kept locked so fingers crossed that the current work results in the mosque being opened again.
Alaettin Cami
Ankara
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museum of Anatolian Civilisations
0.25 MILES
The best place in the country to get to grips with the complex weave of Turkey's history, the exhibits here house artefacts cherry-picked from just about…
1.8 MILES
The monumental mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–1938), the founder of modern Turkey, sits high above the city with its abundance of marble and air…
Erimtan Archaeology & Arts Museum
0.23 MILES
Ankara's newest museum houses the astounding collection of mostly Roman (but also Bronze Age, Hittite and Byzantine) artefacts collected over the years by…
0.05 MILES
The imposing hisar (citadel) is the most interesting part of Ankara to poke about in. This well-preserved quarter of thick walls and winding streets took…
0.71 MILES
Housed inside the building (built 1927) that served as Atatürk's mausoleum until the Anıt Kabir was built, the Ethnography Museum has a small but well…
0.71 MILES
The tradition of carpets being gifted to mosques has helped preserve many of Turkey's finest specimens. This extensive collection – which once graced the…
0.41 MILES
Ankara's most revered mosque is Hacı Bayram Cami. Hacı Bayram Veli was a Muslim 'saint' who founded the Bayramiye dervish order around 1400. Ankara was…
0.25 MILES
The surprisingly absorbing Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum, located inside the beautifully restored Çengelhan caravanserai building, has three floors…
Nearby Ankara attractions
0.05 MILES
The imposing hisar (citadel) is the most interesting part of Ankara to poke about in. This well-preserved quarter of thick walls and winding streets took…
0.06 MILES
Climb up this tower in the hisar (citadel) area for excellent views across Ankara.
0.21 MILES
From Hisarparkı Caddesi, you can view the sparse remains of a Roman theatre from around 200 to 100 BC.
0.23 MILES
The Parmak Kapısi is the main gate into Ankara's citadel neighbourhood.
5. Erimtan Archaeology & Arts Museum
0.23 MILES
Ankara's newest museum houses the astounding collection of mostly Roman (but also Bronze Age, Hittite and Byzantine) artefacts collected over the years by…
6. Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum
0.25 MILES
The surprisingly absorbing Rahmi M Koç Industrial Museum, located inside the beautifully restored Çengelhan caravanserai building, has three floors…
7. Museum of Anatolian Civilisations
0.25 MILES
The best place in the country to get to grips with the complex weave of Turkey's history, the exhibits here house artefacts cherry-picked from just about…
0.3 MILES
This Seljuk-era mosque is one of Ankara's most beautiful. It has an interior of chunky wooden columns topped by Roman capitals, an intricately carved…