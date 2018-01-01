Turkey 8-Day Tour: Istanbul, Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Ephesus

Day 1 - Istanbul and the BosphorousWhen you arrive in Istanbul, get transfered to your hotel and at about 1 p.m. Go on a short visit to the Egyptian Spice Bazaar, and then cruise along the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorous.Overnight stay in Istanbul at Sirkeci Mansion Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 2 - Ankara, Cappadocia - (B, D)After breakfast, drive toward the nation's capital, Ankara to visit Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of the famed Mustafa Kemal Ataturk before continuing on to the surreal landscape of Cappadocia.Overnight stay in Cappadocia at Elevres Stone Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 3 - Goreme - Underground City - (B,D)Today tour, the Goreme Open Air Museum, Pasabag, Uchisar Castle and Kaymakli Underground City. Carpet weaving has long traditions in Turkey, and at a carpet village, learn how carpets are made by hand and what determines their value. You can also go on an optional Turkish folklore evening tour featuring stories of folklore and belly dancers.Overnight stay in Cappadocia at Elevres Stone Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 4 - Konya - Pamukkale - (B, D)Leaving Cappadocia we head south along the ancient Silk Road just as the ancient traders did. Along the way, visit Sultanhani Caravansary, before stopping at Konya to tour the Mevlana Museum.Overnight in Pamukkale at Colossae Thermal Hotel Day 5 - Pamukkale - Aphrodisias - (B, D)Visit the ruins of Hierapolis, the Temple of Apollo, Necropolis, and stroll over the magnificent white calcium terraces of Pamukkale. Drive to Aphrodisias, the famous city of Aphrodite.Overnight stay in Kuşadası at Ilayda Avantgarde Hotel Day 6 - Ephesus - (B, D)Absorb yourself in history today with a guided tour of Ephesus, and a visit to the site of the Temple of Artemis. Feel the mystical atmosphere of the ancient city and theatre. This afternoon we will enjoy a display of locally handcrafted leather goods before driving back to our hotelOvernight stay in Kuşadası at Ilayda Avantgarde Hotel Day 7 - Izmir to Istanbul Old City - (B)After breakfast you will be transferred to the airport for your morning flight to Istanbul. Upon arrival, tour the exotic city that spans both Europe and Asia visiting the Blue Mosque, St. Sophia Museum, Topkapi Palace, and the Hippodrome. (Optional Bosphorous By Night Dinner Cruise )Overnight stay in Istanbul at Sirkeci Mansion Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 8 - Istanbul - (B)Your day is free until your return transfer to the airport where your tour concludes.