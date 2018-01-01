Welcome to Ankara
The country's capital has made remarkable progress from a dusty Anatolian backwater to today's sophisticated arena for international affairs. Turkey's economic success is reflected in the booming restaurant scene around Kavaklıdere and the ripped-jean politik of Kızılay's sidewalk cafes, frequented by hip students, old-timers and businessmen alike. And while the vibrant street life is enough of a reason to visit, Ankara also boasts two extraordinary monuments central to the Turkish story – the beautifully conceived Museum of Anatolian Civilisations and the Anıt Kabir, a colossal tribute to Atatürk, modern Turkey's founder.
Private Tour: Ankara Sightseeing
On this private tour you will have the opportunity to visit the following historic sites:Museum of Anatolian Civilizations:The collections in this museum place an unusual emphasis on the earlier of Anatolia's occupiers, and start with an interesting exhibit of finds from the Catal Huyuk site, often described as the earliest known human community in the world. Other highlights include a collection of tablets, the translations of which remind you how little some things in the world have changed over the millennia.Citadel of Ankara:The Citadel overlooks the city and is the acknowledged symbol of Ankara. It is the oldest part of the city, built either by Hittites or Phrygians, people live almost as they did 600 years ago. The region was settled before 2000 BC.Ataturk Mausoleum:This mausoleum is the eternal resting place of Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, revolutionary, brave soldier, great leader and international figure. It overlooks Ankara and was completed being built in 1953 and in November 1953, Ataturk was buried there. The Mausoleum is adorned with statues, relief's and embellishments created by many of Turkey's artists.Finally you will have the chance to visit the Old Copper Market (closed on Sunday).
Ankara Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Travel from Ankara Airport to your Ankara City Hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Ankara Hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Tour of the Hittite Sites
Departing Ankara in the early morning, drive for approximately 3 hours (208 kilometers) through the stunning landscape of Turkey enroute to Hattusas which was the capital of the Hittites.Before visiting the main capitol, journey to Yazilikaya. Meaning "inscribed rock" in the Turkish language, Yazilikaya is an open air, natural rock shrine containing impressive reliefs of all the Hittite gods and goddesses. As the morning sun light shines on the bas-reliefs direct in the morning, you will be fascinated by this open air sanctuary.Enjoy lunch in a small restaurant in a town nearby. After lunch visit the capital of Hattusas famous for the cuneiform tablets, and the capital city of Hittites.While here you will visit Lion's Gate, Tunnel, King's Gate, Citadel and Grand Temple. After a day of impressive sightseeing, join your transfer back to Ankara.
7-Day Turkey Explorer Tour from Istanbul
Day 1: Sunday - Istanbul, Ankara, Cappadocia (D)Meet a driver between 6:15am and 6:45am for departure from your hotel in the Taksim area of Istanbul's old city, then begin the drive to the nation's capital, Ankara. Pause to visit Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of Mustafa Ataturk, and continue to Cappadocia for overnight in the Blue Valley Cave Hotel. Day 2: Monday - Goreme, Underground City (B, D)Today, tour the Goreme Open-Air Museum, Pasabag, Uchisar Castle, and Kaymakli Underground City, where local people once took shelter during dangerous times. At a local village that's famed for carpet making, you'll learn how carpets are woven by hand, and in the evening, you may opt to join an evening of Turkish folklore featuring music and belly dancers. Overnight in Cappadocia at the Blue Valley Cave Hotel. Day 3: Tuesday - Konya, Pamukkale (B, D)Follow the ancient Silk Road south from Cappadocia, with a stop at Sultanhani Caravansary and the Mevlana Museum in Konya. Overnight in Pamukkale at the Colossae Thermal 5-Star Hotel. Day 4: Wednesday - Pamukkale, Aphrodisias (B, D)Visit the ruins of Hierapolis, where you'll see the Temple of Apollo and sprawling Necropolis, then walk the magnificent travertine terraces of Pamukkale. Drive to Aphrodisias to see the famous Temple of Aphrodite, with an overnight in Kuşadası at the 5-star Suhan 360. Day 5: Thursday - Ephesus (B)Visit one of Turkey's historic highlights at the Ancient City of Ephesus, then see the site of the ruined Temple of Artemis. In the afternoon, browse locally-made leather goods before driving to Kusadasi. Overnight in Kuşadası at the 5-star Suhan 360. Day 6: Friday - Pergamum, Troy, Canakkale (B, D)After breakfast, drive along the Aegean coast to the ancient city of Pergamum. Visit the magnificent Acropolis of Pergamum, whose temples and library made Pergamum a renowned cultural and political center in its time. Afterward, head to the ancient city of Troy. Overnight in Çanakkale at the Büyük Truva 4-star hotel. Day 7: Saturday - Gallipoli Battlefields (B)After breakfast, visit the WWI Battlefields of Gallipoli, including Lone Pine, Chunuk Bair Memorials, Anzac Cove, and Johnston's Jolly. Finish the day with the drive back to Istanbul, where this tour concludes upon arrival at roughly 7pm.
Turkey 8-Day Tour: Istanbul, Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Ephesus
Day 1 - Istanbul and the BosphorousWhen you arrive in Istanbul, get transfered to your hotel and at about 1 p.m. Go on a short visit to the Egyptian Spice Bazaar, and then cruise along the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorous.Overnight stay in Istanbul at Sirkeci Mansion Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 2 - Ankara, Cappadocia - (B, D)After breakfast, drive toward the nation's capital, Ankara to visit Anitkabir, the Mausoleum of the famed Mustafa Kemal Ataturk before continuing on to the surreal landscape of Cappadocia.Overnight stay in Cappadocia at Elevres Stone Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 3 - Goreme - Underground City - (B,D)Today tour, the Goreme Open Air Museum, Pasabag, Uchisar Castle and Kaymakli Underground City. Carpet weaving has long traditions in Turkey, and at a carpet village, learn how carpets are made by hand and what determines their value. You can also go on an optional Turkish folklore evening tour featuring stories of folklore and belly dancers.Overnight stay in Cappadocia at Elevres Stone Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 4 - Konya - Pamukkale - (B, D)Leaving Cappadocia we head south along the ancient Silk Road just as the ancient traders did. Along the way, visit Sultanhani Caravansary, before stopping at Konya to tour the Mevlana Museum.Overnight in Pamukkale at Colossae Thermal Hotel Day 5 - Pamukkale - Aphrodisias - (B, D)Visit the ruins of Hierapolis, the Temple of Apollo, Necropolis, and stroll over the magnificent white calcium terraces of Pamukkale. Drive to Aphrodisias, the famous city of Aphrodite.Overnight stay in Kuşadası at Ilayda Avantgarde Hotel Day 6 - Ephesus - (B, D)Absorb yourself in history today with a guided tour of Ephesus, and a visit to the site of the Temple of Artemis. Feel the mystical atmosphere of the ancient city and theatre. This afternoon we will enjoy a display of locally handcrafted leather goods before driving back to our hotelOvernight stay in Kuşadası at Ilayda Avantgarde Hotel Day 7 - Izmir to Istanbul Old City - (B)After breakfast you will be transferred to the airport for your morning flight to Istanbul. Upon arrival, tour the exotic city that spans both Europe and Asia visiting the Blue Mosque, St. Sophia Museum, Topkapi Palace, and the Hippodrome. (Optional Bosphorous By Night Dinner Cruise )Overnight stay in Istanbul at Sirkeci Mansion Hotel (or similar accommodation)Day 8 - Istanbul - (B)Your day is free until your return transfer to the airport where your tour concludes.
Private Arrival Transfer Konya Airport to Konya City Center Hotels
Take the hassle out of arriving in an unfamiliar city and trying to battle your way to the hotel. Book an Konya Airport Private Arrival Transfer for a smooth transition from Konya Airport to your Konya City Center.