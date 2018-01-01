Welcome to Ürgüp
2-Day Cappadocia Tour from Side
Day 1:The tour starts early in the morning - 05:00 is the pick up time for the hotels in Side city center. About 7 a.m. you will stop for breakfast. If you do not get a lunch box from the hotel, you can buy some snacks, tea, coffee there in a cafe. There are some other breaks on the way to Cappadocia to make the long journey more easy and comfortable for you. On arrival to Cappadocia you will be amazed by this natural wonder with incredible shapes, rock houses and fairy chimneys. First you are going to visit the Saratli underground city (Kirkgoz). Explore its rooms and corridors with your tour guide and learn about the history of this interesting place. After drive to the Pigeon Valley, have photo break there and be ready for a lunch at a scenic view restaurant. You will enjoy the beautiful panoramic view of the Uchisar valley and then explore the Uchisar castle. After you are going to visit a rock house and drive to the Goreme Valley to enjoy the stunning panoramic view of Cappadocia. In Cavusin village you will visit the rock-cut churches and learn about the religious past of this area. On the way to the hotel you will visit onyx fabric where you can buy nice souvenirs if you wish. Overnight accommodation arranged at the hotel in Urgup town. After the open buffet dinner in hotel you can rest, look around the city or visit the 'Turkish Night' - folk dance show (optional for an extra charge). Day 2:Early in the morning you can join a hot air balloon ride over Cappadocia (optional, organized by your tour guide). The Second day starts with an open buffet breakfast in the hotel. Don't forget to take all belongings with you as we make check out from the hotel and continue the tour. You are going to visit 'The three beauties' near Urgup town - amazing fairy chimneys considered to be the symbol of Cappadocia. Then discover the most popular and the most beautiful valleys of Cappadocia - Devrent (Imagination), Pasabag and Lovers valleys. Feel yourself like in a fairy tail walking through the different shaped rocks (mushrooms, camel, etc.). You will have enough time to explore these amazing volcanic rocks and make great photos there. On the way back to Side there are some stops for rest (in Aksaray) and for lunch (near Konya). Arrival time to Side city center is 6 p.m.
Cappadocia in a Day
You will be picked up in the morning from your hotel and start our full day Cappadocia tour. The morning will be a hike along the Red & Rose Valley. The valleys have many rock formations and are hidden from main tourism areas. The hike will end in Cavusin Cave Village. Here you can see caves that people lived until the 20th century. After lunch in a local restaurant we will go underground to the Underground City of Kaymakli. This is one of the largest and deepest in Cappadocia. The city is approximately 40m deep and contains stables, cellars, storage rooms, refectories, churches, wineries etc. You will then go to Pigeon Valley where you can see old abandoned cave homes and old Greek houses of Uchisar. For our last stop we will visit Ortshisar Castle the biggest mass of fairy chimneys in Cappadocia.Head back to your air-conditioned coach and drive back to your hotel.
Cappadocia Turkish Night Show with Dinner
The show begins with Turkish folk dancers entering the stage and start dancing. Dancers, including the bride and groom, perform the traditional way in which a girl gets married in Turkey. The bride dressed in a beautiful red dress dances in the middle and the groom arrives to put on different shows for her. He first shows how handsome he is, and then how strong he is and finally how rich he is. After rejecting all these shows one by one, the bride accepts to get married with him when the groom tells that his heart beats for her.While they are starting their wedding dance, all the guests are invited to dance with them, as well. After a couple of other folk dances from different parts of Turkey, the highlight of the night comes: Belly Dancer! She makes her breath-taking dance and then goes around all the tables to take one man from each table. The men have a great time while they are learning the secrets of belly-dancing with some basic movements. After some other dances and shows like fire dance, Caucasian dance with knives and drum show, the night ends around 23:30 when you will be transferred back to your hotel. During the night the waiters will serve unlimited soft and alcoholic drinks with appetizers. The main course will be lamb with rice, the traditional wedding meal of Turkey.
Cappadocia Jeep Safari Tour
This trip starts either at 10:00 in the morning and finish around 14:00 in the afternoon or at 13:00 in the afternoon and finish around 17:00 We will pick you up from your hotel and start our adventure driving from Goreme to Uchisar. Our first stop is the majestic vista point overlooking Goreme. From the panoramic view point, we will drive to Ibrahimpasa village (the Greek name is Babayan). There is a bridge in the center that crosses a gorge which dates back to 1939 but a recent facelift has left it looking brand new. On either side you will see fine old stone Cappadocian houses with highly decorative facades that rise up amid the newer builds.On the other side of the village a path winds down to views over a glorious unspoilt valley. Our next stop will be Pancarlık Church (Beet Valley). It is a monastic church housed inside a group of rock cones. The flat ceiling of the church is still completely covered with frescoes in which reds and greens predominate as is the upper part of the small apse and large parts of the north and south walls.Not far away is the Sarıca Church which was only discovered quite recently (it was buried under mounds of earth) and which has been completely restored. It stands in splendid isolation and is only open from April through to the end of October.We will then drive to Gomeda Valley and explore one of the hidden beauties of Cappadocia. This valley is known to be the most greenest valley of CappadociaOur last stop before having lunch in Urgup will be Mustafapasa village, a former Greek town which was inhabited by “Rums” (Greeks) until 1924 population exchange. You can visit the old Greek mansions and have a short walk in this town.The tour travels about 50 km and lasts 4 hours.
6-Day Turkey Tour from Istanbul: Gallipoli, Troy, Ephesus, Pamukkale and Cappadocia
Day 1: Istanbul to Gallipoli (B,L)Pickup from your hotel in Istanbul and drive to Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale with a comfortable and luxury bus. Visit to the battlefield, Brighton Beach, Ari Burnu and ANZAC Cove graveyards as well as Lonepine Australian memorial and Cemetery; the tunnels used during World War I and trenches at the Johnstons Jolly, the Nek Cemetery, Ataturk statue in Chunuk Bair, New Zealand memorial and cemetery.Day 2: Troy and Pergamon, Transfer to Izmir Kusadasi (B,L)Pickup at 8:30 from your hotel in Canakkale. Visit to Legendary city of Troy, a replica of the wooden horse that you can climb into to take photos, excavation information center holds exhibits from the work underway, the fortification walls of Troy Vl with its tower and gateway entrance, Temple of Athena, the entrance ramp to Troy ll, the Odeon. You will go to Pergamon. Here, visit: the Asclepion and Health Centre. Also Acropolis, the Red Basilica, originally a temple of Serapis will be seen with the theater, a remarkable piece of engineering built into the steep hillside.Day 3: Pamukkale and Hierapolis (B,L)8am pickup from the hotel after breakfast and depart for a full day Pamukkale and Hierapolis tour. Visit to Old Gates, Cemetery and theater of Hierapolis (James Bond film shot), the calcified pools (Cleopatra Pool) and waterfall known as Travertines, you may swim at the Cleopatra pool beyond the ancient ruins.Day 4: Ephesus, Flight to Cappadocia (B,L)9am pick up from the hotel after breakfast and depart for a full day Ephesus tour. Visit to Temple of Artemis (one of the 7 Ancient Wonders of the World), one of the biggest Amphitheaters, the Celsius Library, a lot of amazing ruins left from an ancient city, House of the Virgin Mary, her last dwelling.Day 5: South Cappadocia (Green) with optional Hot Air Balloon Ride (B,L)Here, an optional hot air balloon ride is highly recommended between 5am to 8am. At 9:30am pick up from the hotel and depart for a full day South Cappadocia tour. Visit to Pidgeon Valley, the Underground City of Derinkuyu, the Ihlara Valley, Glenn grave along the countryside. Amazing crag settling date back to Christian times, then Selime Monastery and so many different areas in the region.Day 6: North (Red) Cappadocia and Flight to Istanbul (B,L)9:30am pickup from the hotel and depart for a full day North Cappadocia tour. Visit to Uchisar Castle, Goreme Open Air Museum, Devrent Valley with its interesting rock creations, the old towns of Urgup and Avanos known for their red clay pottery.At the end of the tour, drop-off at the airport for the 1-hour flight back to Istanbul. Upon arriving in Istanbul, welcome at the Istanbul Airport and transfer to your hotel.
Cappadocia Cooking Class
You will be picked up from your hotel in Cappadocia at 10:00 for a lunch and 17:00 for a dinner experience. A stroll in one of the town markets of Cappadocia will finish in the house of your hosts. Urgup town center will be visited unless there is a town market. Then you will drive to your local hosts living in Cappadocia. While enjoying your welcome tea, your host will be talking about the food on process and she will ask for help if necessary. Conversation develops while the food is cooked since Turkish people are curious. After having lunch or dinner with your local hosts, you will be able to taste traditional Turkish Coffee as well. As well as the taste, the fortune telling from the coffee cups will be the highlight of this experience. Farewell to your hosts and you will be dropped to your hotel. The whole activity will take around 4 hours. Please state the name of your hotel in Cappadocia while booking. Free pick ups for hotels located at Goreme, Uchisar, Urgup, Ortahisar and Avanos. Also please state if you have allergy to anything.