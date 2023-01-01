The 19th-century Surup Krikor Lusavoriç Kilise is one of Anatolia's few remaining Armenian churches. Its domed interior, complete with dilapidated frescoes and three gilded altars, provides a glimpse of the prominence of Kayseri's once vibrant Armenian community. For entry, head around the back wall of the church, ring the doorbell and the guardian – one of the five Armenians left in the city – will let you in. The church is located 2km straight down Necip Fazıl Bulvarı, off Osman Kavuncu Bulvarı.