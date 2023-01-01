The monumental black-basalt walls of Kayseri castle were first constructed under Roman emperor Gordian III and rebuilt by the Byzantine emperor Justinian 300 years later. The imposing edifice you see today though is mostly the work of 13th-century Seljuk sultan Alaattin Keykubat.

The outer fortifications stamp their way down Park and Talas Caddesis. At the time of research, the inner castle was undergoing a mammoth restoration project, planned to be finished by mid-2020.

Once the restoration is complete, the interior will become the new home of Kayseri's Archaeological Museum as well as provide space for an arts centre.