This finely restored Seljuk royal caravan lodging was built in the 1230s and is one of the largest in Anatolia. It's 45km northeast of Kayseri, near Tuzhisar, on the old Kayseri–Sivas highway.

To get here from Kayseri, take a Sivas-bound bus or dolmuş (minibus with a prescribed route; ₺5) heading to Sarioğlan or Akkişla from the doğu (east) garage.