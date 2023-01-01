Kayseri's small archaeological museum is a minor magpie's nest, featuring finds from nearby Kültepe (ancient Kanesh, chief city of the Hatti people and the first Hittite capital). Other exhibits include a stunning sarcophagus illustrating Hercules' labours and a fascinatingly creepy exhibit of child mummies. In 2019 the museum was closed in readiness for all the artefacts to be moved to their new home inside the restored Kayseri Castle, which will hopefully be open by mid-2020.