The austere and stately Mahperi Hunat Hatun complex is one of Kayseri's finest Seljuk monuments, built in the 13th century during the reign of Sultan Alaattin Keykubat. It comprises the Hunat Hatun Medresesi, with its shady courtyard now used as a cafe with the surrounding student cells home to various artisan shops, the Mahperi Hunat Hatun Cami (mosque) and a still-functioning hamam.