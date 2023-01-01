Historic Kayseri Neighbourhood

Kayseri spent years bulldozing away the central city's dilapidated neighbourhoods so that shiny, modern towers could rise up in their place, but this project is an example of the U-turn in thinking that has occurred in recent years. On this one city block, a few rows of traditional Kayseri evleri (houses) have been restored to finery. A couple of businesses have moved into the district, including Vera Cafe, on the square, but it's woefully underutilised so far.