Güpgüpoğlu Konağı

Ignore the scruffy mannequin-inhabited dioramas and instead feast your eyes on the glorious interior of painted wooden wall-panels and ceilings. The building dates from the 15th century and Mamluk architectural influence is obvious in its black-and-white stone facade. During the 19th century the house, with its multicoloured beams and intricately carved woodwork, was home to composer and lyricist Ahmet Mithat Güpgüpoğlu.

The building has been closed for a much-needed restoration, but it's pegged to reopen again by 2020.