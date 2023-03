The beautiful early 16th-century Ulu Cami is reminiscent of the Mamluk mosques of Cairo, with black-and-white banded marble and elaborate window surrounds. The complex includes a medrese (seminary) and a türbe (mausoleum) housing remains of the poet Ziya Pașa. The tiles in the mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca) came from Kütahya and İznik.

Just south is the delightful 15th-century Ramazanoğlu Mansion (Ramazanoğlu Konağı).