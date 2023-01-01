The compact Old City lies between Adana Bulvarı and Hal Caddesi. It includes a wonderful 60m-long stretch of Roman road and a labyrinth of alleyways hemmed by Tarsus Historical Houses, many crumbling, but one now housing the Elif Hatun Konağı boutique hotel.

Just southeast are several historic mosques, including the Eski Cami (Old Mosque), a medieval structure that was originally a church dedicated to St Paul. Adjacent looms the barely recognisable brickwork of a huge old Roman bath.

Just south is the late-19th-century Makam Cami (Official Mosque), and to the southwest across Adana Bulvarı is believed to be the tomb of the Prophet Daniel. To the south is the 16th-century Ulu Cami (Great Mosque), sporting a curious 19th-century minaret moonlighting as a clock tower. Nearby is the 19th-century Kırkkaşık Bedesten (Forty Spoons Bazaar), still used as a covered bazaar today.