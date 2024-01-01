Roman Bath

Eastern Mediterranean

A large arched wall, 3m thick, in the Old City is all that remains of a big Roman baths complex built in the 2nd century AD.

  • Sabancı Central Mosque

    Sabancı Central Mosque

    24.68 MILES

    The most imposing mosque in Adana is the six-minaret Sabancı Merkez Camii, rising gracefully from the left bank of the Seyhan River. The largest mosque…

  • Adana Museum

    Adana Museum

    23.59 MILES

    Now housed in an enormous purpose-built complex on the site of a former textile factory about 4km west of the centre, Turkey's largest museum might also…

  • Mersin Archaeological Museum

    Mersin Archaeological Museum

    18.93 MILES

    This purpose-built museum, which opened in 2017, is one of the best in provincial Turkey and will help you to put much of what you've seen along the coast…

  • Ulu Cami

    Ulu Cami

    24.44 MILES

    The beautiful early 16th-century Ulu Cami is reminiscent of the Mamluk mosques of Cairo, with black-and-white banded marble and elaborate window surrounds…

  • Mersin Naval Museum

    Mersin Naval Museum

    19.01 MILES

    While it may not sound like much of a crowd-pleaser, this museum near the landmark Muğdat Mosque has some fine exhibits (both display case and multimedia…

1. Eski Cami

0.02 MILES

Southeast of the Old City are several historical mosques that have played other roles, including the Old Mosque, a medieval structure that was originally…

2. Prophet Daniel's Tomb

0.08 MILES

The remains of the Prophet Daniel are believed to be buried deep within the foundations of the older part of the present-day Makam Cami.

3. Makam Cami

0.13 MILES

The main building of the Makam Cami (Official Mosque) was built in 1857, with a minaret added 10 years later. The older foundations to the north are…

4. Old Town

0.15 MILES

The compact Old City lies between Adana Bulvarı and Hal Caddesi. It includes a wonderful 60m-long stretch of Roman road and a labyrinth of alleyways…

5. Kırkkașık Bedesteni

0.16 MILES

This old marketplace, whose name means `40 Spoons Bazaar' in Turkish, was built in 1597 and has also served as a soup kitchen, medrese (religious seminary…

6. Ulu Cami

0.18 MILES

The Ulu Cami (Great Mosque), which was built at the end of the 16th century, sports a curious 19th-century minaret moonlighting as a clock tower.

7. Tarsus Historical Houses

0.2 MILES

In the neighbourhoods of Şehitkerim, Sofular and Kızılmurat you'll come across some lovely examples of historical Tarsus houses, one of which is now the…

8. St Paul's Well

0.24 MILES

Just on the edge of the Old City is St Paul's well, where the holy man did slake his thirst some two millennia ago. In the leafy courtyard the ruins of…