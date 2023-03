South of the Old City, what is also called the St Paul Memorial Museum (St Paul Anıt Müzesi) was originally built in 1850 as a Greek Orthodox church to commemorate the saint. It was utilised as a warehouse as recently as 1993, when the Ministry of Culture began a restoration. It was opened up for services again in 2001. There are simple frescoes of Jesus and the Evangelists on the ceiling inside, and there's a bell tower on the northwest corner.