Sabancı Central Mosque

The most imposing mosque in Adana is the six-minaret Sabancı Merkez Camii, rising gracefully from the left bank of the Seyhan River. The largest mosque between İstanbul and Saudi Arabia, it was built by the late industrial magnate Sakıp Sabancı (1933–2004), a philanthropist and founder of the second-richest family dynasty in Turkey, and is covered top to tail in marble and gold leaf. With a 54m-high central dome, it can accommodate an estimated 28,500 worshippers.