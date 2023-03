Walk a kilometre southwest of the Old City along İsmet Paşa Bulvarı to get to the Roman Kancık Kapısı, literally the 'Slut's Gate', but better known as Cleopatra's Gate. Despite the name it has nothing to do with the Egyptian queen, although she is thought to have met (and fallen in love with) Mark Antony here in 41 BC. Heavy-handed restoration has robbed it of any sense of antiquity.