Yılankale, an impressive castle rising boldly from a rocky ridge in the middle of modern-day corn fields, is a fantastic example of medieval Armenian architecture. Built in the mid-13th century, when this area was part of the Armenian kingdom of Cilicia, it took its name from a serpent once entwined in the coat of arms above the entrance. From the car park there's a well-laid path for 100m then a rough trail.

Reaching the castle's highest point requires a steep climb over the rocks, through two arches and a gatehouse with a relief of a rampant above it. Further on are cisterns, vaulted chambers and the remains of a small chapel. Standing high above the wheat fields, though, you'll feel on top of the world. Yılankale is 38km east of Adana and just over 2km south of the D400 highway.