In 2016, local street artists including Abdelmejid Ben Messaoud, Khalil Gouiaâ, Mourad Harbaoui, Brahim Azzabi, Samir Fitouri, Abdelmonem Sehili, Walid Zouari and Jamel Abdennasser used some of the pylons of this bridge to create a huge open-air gallery of works celebrating the fifth anniversary of the 2011 revolution. All used Aboulkacem Chebbi's poem 'Les Chants de la Vie d’Aboulkacem Chebbi' as their inspiration.