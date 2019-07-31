The ghorfas (long, barrel-vaulted rooms built to store grain) of Ksar Ouled Soltane rise a dizzying four storeys around two courtyards and are one of…
Southern Tunisia
Southern Tunisia is a place of stark, almost alien landscapes. This is a place of isolated Berber villages on hilltops and troglodyte homes dug into the ground to protect against the harshness of the climate. Ancient ksour (traditional fortified granaries) dot the countryside, speaking even more plaintively to the region's history.
To the south and west, the shifting sand dunes take over. This is the Tunisian Grand Erg Oriental, one of the Sahara’s most expansive sand seas. Venture out from oasis towns huddled amid vast palm groves to explore one of the country's most remarkable and breathtaking settings, by camel or 4WD.
Before travelling, pay attention to the security situation – some Western governments currently advise against all but essential travel to certain parts of the south, including Douz, Nefta, Medenine and the Ksour Country because of the small risk of terrorism. All areas close to Libya are to be avoided completely.
Explore Southern Tunisia
- Ksar Oued Soltane
- PPalmeraie
This enormous green space has more than 200,000 date palms, as well as fig and pomegranate trees and canopied garden holdings. It's best explored by foot,…
- Ksar Ezzahra
This is a relatively little visited ksar (Berber fortified granary), which is a shame because it almost rivals Oued Soltane as the best in the region. It…
- HHotel Sidi Driss
This hotel and old troglodyte house is Matmata's biggest draw because of its iconic status as a Star Wars film location. Spread over several pit…
- MMos Espa
Mos Espa is probably Tunisia’s best-preserved Star Wars set. It’s remarkably intact and one of the best Star Wars sites in the country. The site is a…
- KKsar Joumaa
Joumaa is as good a ksar (Berber granary) as you could hope to find, with a splendid remote setting. It's almost a street of ghorfas (grain stores) at the…
- KKsar
Medenine’s only attraction is its well-preserved ksar (fortified granary). It can seem as if every square inch of every ghorfa (long, barrel-vaulted grain…
- KKsar Haddada
Ksar Haddada draws a steady stream of visitors who marvel at its maze of small alleyways and courtyards. It became a place of pilgrimage for Star Wars…
- DDar Charaït Museum
The museum is housed is an extravagant reproduction of an old palace and contains collections of pottery, jewellery, costumes and other antiques, as well…
