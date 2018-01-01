Welcome to Hammamet
The town is small-scale and cheerily laid-back. The busy but picturesque centre is packed with restaurants and shops, overlooked by its Disney-perfect medina, and the sea is surreally dotted by galleon-style tourist boats. Evenings usher in a carnival atmosphere.
The metamorphosis from quiet fishing village began in the 1920s with the arrival of the European fast set. Today, hotels stretch all the way to the wide, five-star-hotel-lined streets of Yasmine Hammamet, 5km to the south. Where the hotels stop, abruptly, the beach is once again wild and untouched.
Cap Bon Guided Day Tour from Tunis
Depart from Hotel Dar el Marsa or Hotel El Hana International Tunis for Kerkouane and visit the unique purely Punic site in Tunisia.Transfer to Haouaria and panoramic sightseeing of the Roman Quaries "Les Grottes", located at the tip of the peninsula! Continue on to Korbus where you will visit of the hot-spring "Ain El Atrous" which runs into the sea clients can enjoy washing their feet at the hot sea water. Head on to Nabeul, famous for its colorful pottery (40 mi/65 km from Tunis), considered as the richest city in pottery and see the local ceramics manufacturers before you continue to Hammamet, located 9 mi/15 km from Nabeul, originally known for its large number of hammams (public bathhouses), it has grown into one of Tunisia's most popular tourism centers. Its attractions include a small but well-preserved Medina, a wide sandy beach, and lots of colorful tourist shops. Hammamet has attracted many artists, including Paul Klee, Andre Gide and Frank Lloyd Wright, among others. Many modern artists have built their homes and studios here. Enjoy lunch before concluding your tour with a return back to the hotel in Tunis.
Sahara Desert Safari with Overnight Camping from Hammamet
Tour Itinerary: 1st day (Hammamet - Douz) Tour starts with pickup from your hotel/accomodation in Hammamet to Douz by private 4x4 vehicle with stop at the (Salt Lake) (Chott el Djerid) LUNCH then continue to DouzVisit Douz, also known as the gateway to the Sahara, and enjoy the lively markets and handicrafts variety. Spend an unforgettable night in a luxury tented camp in the desert. Complete your Sahara experience with a drive through the unique architecture of the south.Your adventure starts with an amazing view, changing from lands of green palms to dunes of golden sand Continue through the huge charming dunes Having a delicious DINNER at the camping and enjoying the night drumming around the campfire Check-in for 1 night accommodation in Douz (Sahara desert Camping or Bivouac Camping) 2nd day (Douz - Hammamet) BREAKFAST at the camping then departure to Matmata for Underground Troglodyte Visit then LUNCH in a berber underground houseTransfer back to Hammamet {END OF TOUR}