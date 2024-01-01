Chaguaramas Military Museum

Doing a sterling job in the face of limited budgets, this fascinating privately run museum celebrates the role of Caribbean soldiers in overseas warfare by way of battle re-creations, photographs and military hardware. There's also a decommissioned BWIA passenger jet slowly rusting in the ocean breeze.
