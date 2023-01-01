Projeto Montanha

This Brazilian-founded social enterprise is a heartwarming place to visit. Kids and young adults from the surrounding area come here to be taught languages, crafts, cooking, music and more and are then supported to enable them to generate income using their skills. Enthusiastic tours are free but you'll definitely want to splash out in the colourful shop or excellent restaurant. There are also great rooms available (US$25 to US$30 per person), one double and one six-bunker, with more on the way.

The furniture here is made on-site from recycled materials and there are a host of other sustainable initiatives.