Opposite the Resistance Museum, this important archive preserves footage from the Indonesian occupation and Timorese independence struggle, including that shot by Max Stahl, the British journalist who filmed the Santa Cruz Massacre. It's free to browse any of the archive; the English-language DVDs by the door make a good place to start.
Centro Audiovisual Max Stahl Timor-Leste
Dili
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.74 MILES
Set in the buildings and cells of a Portuguese-era prison where resistance figures were interned by the Indonesian military, Chega! (chega means 'stop' or…
12.63 MILES
This Brazilian-founded social enterprise is a heartwarming place to visit. Kids and young adults from the surrounding area come here to be taught…
Resistência Timorense Arquivo e Museu
0.02 MILES
An excellent museum which commemorates in detail Timor-Leste's 24-year struggle against Indonesian occupation. Falintil’s resistance is brought to life…
0.81 MILES
On 12 November 1991 Indonesian soldiers fired on a peaceful memorial procession for Sebastião Gomes heading from Motael Church to Santa Cruz Cemetery;…
0.36 MILES
Watch kids kicking soccer balls around on the patches of sandy beach and runners sweating it out while you're strolling the decent walking path that runs…
3.19 MILES
The hard-to-miss Cristo Rei, 7km east of town, has 570 steps leading to the statue of Jesus, a gift from the Indonesian government in 1996. It's a popular…
3.01 MILES
This lovely cove 5.5km east of central Dili is picturesque, with its white sand backed by steep hills and good places to eat and sleep. At the end of the…
6.66 MILES
A handful of coffee cooperatives operate in Timor-Leste; this one was set up by Australian soldiers who served post-1999. Wild Timor Coffee has a cafe in…
Nearby Dili attractions
1. Resistência Timorense Arquivo e Museu
0.02 MILES
An excellent museum which commemorates in detail Timor-Leste's 24-year struggle against Indonesian occupation. Falintil’s resistance is brought to life…
0.08 MILES
The grand, white Palácio do Governo dominates the town centre. The grounds here occasionally play host to events, but they're usually just a fancy car…
0.36 MILES
Watch kids kicking soccer balls around on the patches of sandy beach and runners sweating it out while you're strolling the decent walking path that runs…
4. Santa Cruz Massacre Memorial Monument
0.48 MILES
This sizeable monument opposite Motael Church marks where independence supporter Sebastião Gomes was shot by Indonesian forces on 28 October 1991. Built…
5. Igreja de Santo António de Motael
0.55 MILES
This waterfront Catholic church, fronted by a pretty garden, was one of the most important places in the story of the fight for Timorese independence…
0.57 MILES
This complex houses memorabilia of Timor-Leste's first president, Xanana Gusmão, including the former presidential car (he opted for a cheap one at the…
0.74 MILES
Set in the buildings and cells of a Portuguese-era prison where resistance figures were interned by the Indonesian military, Chega! (chega means 'stop' or…
0.77 MILES
This photogenic lighthouse beams northwest of Dili's seaport.