This lovely cove 5.5km east of central Dili is picturesque, with its white sand backed by steep hills and good places to eat and sleep. At the end of the beach, the statue of Cristo Rei is a local landmark. On the other side of it is another excellent, quieter beach. Mikrolet No 12 heads to Areia Branca; catch it heading north on Rua de Bé-Mori.