Centro Nacional Chega!

Set in the buildings and cells of a Portuguese-era prison where resistance figures were interned by the Indonesian military, Chega! (chega means 'stop' or 'no more' in Portuguese) houses the results of the Commission for Reception, Truth & Reconciliation (CAVR) process – documenting human rights abuses from 1974 to 1999. A series of panels and photos details various elements of the violence in now-peaceful surrounds. It's best to book a visit (which includes a free tour) ahead, or go with Dili History Tours.

Don't miss the gripping photographs displayed in the library, and the 'dark cells' that are a reminder of the human-rights violations that occurred here.