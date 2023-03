The hard-to-miss Cristo Rei, 7km east of town, has 570 steps leading to the statue of Jesus, a gift from the Indonesian government in 1996. It's a popular morning and evening exercise spot, with mountain and water views. Catch blue mikrolet No 12 or a taxi (US$5) to get here (ask the taxi driver to wait). On the other side of the promontory, you can descend to another lovely white-sand beach.