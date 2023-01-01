Resistência Timorense Arquivo e Museu

An excellent museum which commemorates in detail Timor-Leste's 24-year struggle against Indonesian occupation. Falintil’s resistance is brought to life with a timeline, photos, video recordings and exhibits of the weapons and tools of communication that the East Timorese used in their fight for independence. You can watch harrowing footage of the Santa Cruz Massacre here and see the poignant possessions of some of the murdered.

Next door is a memorial garden; at the time of research an eternal flame and further commemorative museum was under construction.