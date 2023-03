Once a former Portuguese mountain resort, these hot springs (be manis in Tetun) have been renovated into a fairly large complex, with pools of varying heat. It's a bumpy 18km road from Maliana to Marobo, and normal cars won't make the steep 6km track down from the signed turn-off to the springs. However, despite the US$500,000 poured into the renovation, the facilities here are sadly already deteriorating.