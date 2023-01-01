Balibó Flag House is where the five journalists reporting on Indonesian's invasion of East Timor stayed before they were killed by Indonesian Special Forces on 16 October 1975. The Australian flag they painted for protection is still (though just) visible under a modern restoration. Press play on the DVD player to watch Greg Shackleton's final, engaged broadcast. The journalists were killed in the ruined house diagonally opposite.

The Australian film Balibo (2009) was based on these tragic, and still unresolved, murders. There's a cafe on-site.