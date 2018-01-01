Low Cost Private Transfer From Brussels Airport to Maastricht City - One Way

Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Maastricht will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Maastricht city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Basilica of Saint Servatius or the beautiful Ruins on Mount Saint Peter. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Maastricht. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver. We hope to see you soon in Maastricht!