Welcome to Maastricht
Maastricht is a lively and energetic place, with appeal and allure out of proportion to its size. The people are irreverent, there are hordes of university students and the streets are steeped in history. No visit to the Netherlands is complete without a visit.
Top experiences in Maastricht
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Maastricht activities
Private transfer Schiphol airport - Maastricht (TEFAF)
Enjoy a smooth ride in one of our young vehicles like Mercedes, BMW or Audi from Schiphol airport to Maastricht. A soft drink and free use of internet are available in the car or minivan.For your arrival transfer from the airport your driver will be waiting for you at the meeting point in the airport. This is a big red/white cube in the main hall of the airport, the directions or mentioned at the airport. He will be there approximately 45 minutes after landing holding a welcome sign. Your flight will be monitored so in case of a delay or when a flight is earlier your driver will act on this.Your driver speaks Dutch and English and will be dressed in a suit with tie. Other languages available on request.
Amsterdam Fire Breathing Workshop
Your Amsterdam Fire Breathing Workshop will be led by a professional fire breather, taught by a master of the art. These expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to unleash amazing blasts of incandescent flame, all the while carefully ensuring that your safety remains their paramount concern, teaching you about the correct fuels and amounts of fuel to use. THIS WORKSHOP WILL SHOW YOU SECRETS OF FIRE BREATHERS! A fire breather needs confidence, technique and focus. Our workshop will teach you the skills you need to practice performance combustion, able to breath an inferno! You’ll practice the special spraying technique needed to safely breath flames and by the end of the session you’ll be breathing fire like a dragon. Our workshop is held in Pllek, an artistic bar-restaurant that provides a great venue for this kind of performance art. After your session enjoy a cold beer to wash away the taste of the flames! Fire Breathing is dangerous, but our instructors will take every precaution to make sure you can safely practice this incredible performance art! A Dutch specialty! There are four world records for fire breathing displays, one of which is held by the people of Maastricht, where 293 student participated in a simultaneous display of fire breathing! If they can do it, why not you? The Amsterdam Fire Breathing Workshop is one of the most exciting attractions Amsterdam has to offer – book now for an extraordinary experience!
Low Cost Private Transfer From Maastricht Aachen Airport to Maastricht City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver to Maastricht. Avoid the stress of waiting lines and hassle of public transport. The driver will wait for you when you arrive at the airport. Don’t worry for delays. Your driver will monitor your flight. You will find your driver with a sign written your name at the main meeting point in the terminal. He will then assist you with your luggage to the car. After you gave him your destination address he safely drives you straight to your destination in Maastricht. You have already paid for your transfer so just sit back and relax! Have a look outside and watch all Maastricht has to offer to you and enjoy your stay.When you book, please provide your flight number and full address of your centrally located Maastricht destination. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Brussels Airport to Maastricht City - One Way
Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Maastricht will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Maastricht city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Basilica of Saint Servatius or the beautiful Ruins on Mount Saint Peter. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Maastricht. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver. We hope to see you soon in Maastricht!
Low Cost Private Transfer From Cologne Bonn Airport to Maastricht City - One Way
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way to your location in Maastricht. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Maastricht. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Maastricht and might pass by the famous Basilica of Saint Servatius or the Ruins on Mount Saint Peter. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Maastricht. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver. Have a comfortable and relaxed trip to Maastricht!
Low Cost Private Transfer From Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Maastricht City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Maastricht. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Maastricht city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Basilica of Our Lady or the beautiful Ruins on Mount Saint Peter. To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Maastricht when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver. We hope to see you soon in Maastricht!