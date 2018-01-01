Welcome to Leiden
Leiden's cache of museums, all within walking distance of each other, are a major draw, as is wandering along its picturesque canals and soaking up its nightlife, fuelled by a nearly 27,000-strong student population.
Top experiences in Leiden
Leiden activities
Private Guided Tour of Center and Prehistoric Antiquities Museum with Art Historian in Leiden
Meet your professional experienced guide at 10:15am, and start your tour in the inner courtyard of the central courtyard of the RMO Museum of Antiquities. This hall opens at 10am every day except on Mondays. Your guide will tell you stories of how art objects functioned in the cultures of Greece, Rome and during Dutch prehistory. He will also explain the manner of acquiring these magnificent art objects. Enjoy a little coffee break inside the museum hall or outside in the old cafes in the city center (on your own expense). Then move on to the interesting old center of Leiden with Rembrandt's Latin School and the huge church with the Pilgrim Fathers monuments. Continue to the historic City and discover an edifice which may be hidden from your view: a 'motte' castle. This is a medieval man-made mound of earth with a defense castle on the top. After a good lunch bite (cost not included), you may make your choice of ONE of the great local museums: Seventeenth Century paintings in the Lakenhal; Medical history in the Boerhaave museum or to see extensive exhibitions of world cultures in the Ethnology (Volkenkunde) museum. Alternatively, if a large quiet garden is preferred, you can also visit the Botanical garden. All of these institutions are rooted in the age-old Leiden University centered on Rapenburg Canal.
Leiden Private Tour and Canal Cruise
Your morning or afternoon in Leiden will start at your hotel or if you travel to Leiden from elsewhere at the trainstation. Set off in a relaxing pace to make sure you really get to see, feel and learn all about this town. The most important sights that your private guide will show are the oldest university of the Netherlands, where our King William Alexander graduated just like most other members of the royal family. Have your camera ready to take a picture of the 900 years old Saint Peter Church. Find out where Rembrandt was born and where he first started to paint. Admire the 16th century built townhall of Leiden.Discover the wall poems spread throughout the city. These poems are written in many different original languages and can be discovered anywhere.After a great walk through the city of Leiden with your private guide, sit back and relax aboard the boat for a canal cruise of Leiden. Sailing through Leiden in an hour-long boat trip, you experience the very rich culture of the city: many monuments, museums and almshouses are situated on the water. You will also sail past the Botanical gardens, birthplace to the Dutch Tulip. In the wintertime the canal cruise is replaced by the Museum Lakenhal, the most important art museum in town.