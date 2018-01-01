Leiden Private Tour and Canal Cruise

Your morning or afternoon in Leiden will start at your hotel or if you travel to Leiden from elsewhere at the trainstation. Set off in a relaxing pace to make sure you really get to see, feel and learn all about this town. The most important sights that your private guide will show are the oldest university of the Netherlands, where our King William Alexander graduated just like most other members of the royal family. Have your camera ready to take a picture of the 900 years old Saint Peter Church. Find out where Rembrandt was born and where he first started to paint. Admire the 16th century built townhall of Leiden.Discover the wall poems spread throughout the city. These poems are written in many different original languages and can be discovered anywhere.After a great walk through the city of Leiden with your private guide, sit back and relax aboard the boat for a canal cruise of Leiden. Sailing through Leiden in an hour-long boat trip, you experience the very rich culture of the city: many monuments, museums and almshouses are situated on the water. You will also sail past the Botanical gardens, birthplace to the Dutch Tulip. In the wintertime the canal cruise is replaced by the Museum Lakenhal, the most important art museum in town.