Built on the Hoge Land (High Land) of Leiden, this church was consecrated in 1366 as the collegiate church of St Pancras and was extended in stages between 1380 and 1535, with the massive vaulted ceiling not being finished until 1842. Its transept is an enormous 65m long. Services are held every Sunday at 10am and 11.45am (the latter Ecumenical) and Evensong is often held 7pm on Sundays.